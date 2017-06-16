Girl Had 50 Questions for Father, but didn't want Answers

An episode of the This American Life podcast explored the touching relationship of a single dad, Matt Salyer, and his daughter, Rosie. When she was nine-years-old, Rosie gave her dad a list of 50 perplexing questions about life, like Where do we go when we die? Or why is there a heaven and hell? What is love? And what is the meaning of life?

Being a dutiful dad, Matt set out to write detailed answers ...