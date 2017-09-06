Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

A Born-Again Irish Beach Gives People Hope

A Born-Again Irish Beach Gives People Hope

They call it "the born again beach." Here's how a British newspaper described the "rebirth" of a lost beach:

An Irish beach that disappeared more than 30 years ago has returned to an island off the County Mayo coast. The sand at Dooagh, Achill Island, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ...

[ Read More ]
London Structure Burned to Commemorate Anniversary of Devastating Fire

London Structure Burned to Commemorate Anniversary of Devastating Fire

London witnessed a spectacular scene recently when a giant wooden replica of the city ignited and burned brilliantly to the ground. The conflagration was planned, however, in honor ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Alive Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Hillsong Young & Free | Preaching Today Media

Alive Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Hillsong Young & Free

Alive by Young &amp; Free from the album We Are Young &amp; Free. Included in each download is a full master version of the song. [ Read More ]
Alive Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Yancy | Preaching Today Media

Alive Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Yancy

From the Kidmin Worship series. Originally by Hillsong Young &amp; Free. This is a fun praise song that will make you want to jump and dance. It’s all about celebrating the life that we have through Jesus. He gives us freedom and grace that compares to nothing else. He has made us “Alive”. Download includes 3 Files: Full,Split and Instruments Only. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.