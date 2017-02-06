Just as Mountain Climbers Need a Sherpa, So Children Need a Father

Mount Everest, the earth's highest mountain, has two standard routes used by most climbers. Both routes present a number of dangers, including frigid temperatures and monsoon-category high winds. In addition, climbers have a limited number of months in the year to make their attempt, along with very tight time periods during the day to safely ascend and descend the mountain. But the most dangerous obstacle, and the one that has caused most ...