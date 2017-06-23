Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Teens Mistakenly Steal Cardboard Cake

Teens Mistakenly Steal Cardboard Cake

A group of Minnesota teens were apprehended recently after attempting to steal a cake from a local grocery store. As if the embarrassment of getting caught by the authorities wasn't enough punishment, it was then discovered that the cake the group had ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Song and a Prayer for Sexual Temptation

A Song and a Prayer for Sexual Temptation

Rich Mullins, a Christian musician and songwriter who died in 1997 at the age of 41, once confessed in a concert that he struggled with watching pornography while traveling alone. ...

[ Read More ]
Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu on the Christian Life

Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu on the Christian Life

Professional football player Troy Polamalu, a three-time Pro Bowl strong safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has worked hard to maintain his Christian character since joining the NFL ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.