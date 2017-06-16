Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Online Ad Seeks "Generic Dad" for Barbecue Party

Online Ad Seeks "Generic Dad" for Barbecue Party

A recent Craiglist ad gained internet fame after a group of friends in their twenties posted a request for a "generic" dad to barbecue burgers and hot dogs at an outdoor party. The ad listed several "dad-like" activities as desirable, including "grilling ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Miss Potter": The Power of a Father's Praise

Miss Potter tells the story of Beatrix Potter, the beloved children's author who wrote The Tales of Peter Rabbit. In this scene, Miss Potter receives a statement of encouragement and ...

[ Read More ]

A Christmas Memory from Author Walter Wangerin Jr.

In The Manger Is Empty, Walter Wangerin Jr. shares personal memories from past Christmases. In a chapter entitled "A Quiet Chamber," he recalls Christmas, 1944. That year, in the days ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.