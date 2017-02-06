Sermon Illustrations
Homeless Man Hailed as Hero after Manchester Attack
In the midst of the chaos and panic ensuring from the recent bombing at a concert in Manchester, England, an unlikely person is being lauded as a hero for his swift and selfless action. Chris Parker, a 33-year-old homeless man from the area, was seen helping numerous concertgoers ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments