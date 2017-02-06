Teenager's Online Request for Free Chicken Nuggets

What's the most retweeted tweet of all time? Perhaps an inspirational quote from a politician or author, or perhaps a photo of a monumental event? Nope, it's 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson's plea for free Wendy's chicken nuggets.

On April 5, Carter tweeted, "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?" ...