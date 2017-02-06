Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Teenager's Online Request for Free Chicken Nuggets

Teenager's Online Request for Free Chicken Nuggets

What's the most retweeted tweet of all time? Perhaps an inspirational quote from a politician or author, or perhaps a photo of a monumental event? Nope, it's 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson's plea for free Wendy's chicken nuggets.

On April 5, Carter tweeted, "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?" ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

'Little Free Pantry' Movement Is Spreading Across the Country

'Little Free Pantry' Movement Is Spreading Across the Country

You may have encountered the "little free library" phenomenon that has popped up in neighborhoods all over the country: a cabinet-like box filled with books that's set out in a front ...

[ Read More ]
The Hoarder Next Door

The Hoarder Next Door

The suite next to our condo is a small studio. The neighbors who lived there when we moved in fit the profile: young, professional, and private. That's why I was surprised when the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.