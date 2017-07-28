Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Believing We Drive Better Than We Do

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Believing We Drive Better Than We Do

Who's a good driver? Everyone is, if you ask them. That's the finding of an American Automobile Association survey published February 2017 that found 83 percent of American drivers consider themselves somewhat or much more careful compared to other drivers they encounter.

Very young drivers were among the most confident, with only 0.2 percent of 16 to 18-year-olds regarding themselves as less careful than the average driver. More specific questions, though, revealed one-third of drivers had texted while driving in the previous month, and half admitted they speed 15 mph above the speed limit.

WORLD magazine Quick Takes, "Road Test" (March 2017); submitted by: Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:


Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

40 Percent of Men on Dating Site Claim Genius Status

40 Percent of Men on Dating Site Claim Genius Status

There's nothing wrong with thinking that you're smart. You probably are pretty smart, and we commend your healthy esteem and belief in yourself. But healthy self-esteem has its limits. ...

[ Read More ]
'NY Times' Article Asks, 'When Did Humility Get So Vainglorious?'

'NY Times' Article Asks, 'When Did Humility Get So Vainglorious?'

An article in the New York Times observes how "humility is not what it used to be." As a matter of fact, it may be the exact opposite of what it used to mean:

Lately it's pro forma—possibly ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Fool | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Fool | Freebridge Media

Foolishness is found in many places. It’s found in the inability to listen, uncontrolled anger, lying, arrogance, slander and Godlessness. But wisdom is found in a life centered on Jesus. A life which seeks His glory, His desires and His will. Do you live a wise life…or the life of a fool? [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.