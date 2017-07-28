Believing We Drive Better Than We Do

illustration

Who's a good driver? Everyone is, if you ask them. That's the finding of an American Automobile Association survey published February 2017 that found 83 percent of American drivers consider themselves somewhat or much more careful compared to other drivers they encounter.

Very young drivers were among the most confident, with only 0.2 percent of 16 to 18-year-olds regarding themselves as less careful than the average driver. More specific questions, though, revealed one-third of drivers had texted while driving in the previous month, and half admitted they speed 15 mph above the speed limit.

WORLD magazine Quick Takes, "Road Test" (March 2017); submitted by: Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky