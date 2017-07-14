Sermon Illustrations

True Rest Eludes Most of Us

True rest seems to be elusive for most Americans. Only one in seven adults (14 percent) set aside a day a week for rest. And on that one day a week, what do they do? Mostly, they work. Only one in five (19 percent) of this small group say they don't do any work at all. Even fewer Americans commit to daily time alone (16 percent) or with God (21 percent) or to activities that recharge them (12 percent). Only 12 percent of American adults say that they intentionally set aside a time of day when they don't use electronic devices.

Andy Crouch, The Tech-Wise Family (Baker Books, 2017), page 104

