Top Model Overwhelmed by Performance Anxiety

Drastic Measures for Weight Loss A 2008 Fitness magazine poll of 1,000 women found that women are willing to take drastic steps to reach their ideal weight: • Twenty-three percent would spend a week in jail. • ... [ Read More ]

Reasons for Image Obsession Among Girls In a 2008 article for Psychology Today magazine, Hara Marano writes about the constant pressure girls face concerning their image. Deprived of an internal compass, girls compete to ... [ Read More ]

I Have Overcome The World | Motion Worship This short film depicts the anxiety and hurry of life with motion time lapse footage of people and traffic in a variety of settings. We hear the voice of God, who sees his children in their stressful and busy lives. Halfway through, everything slows down, and we hear constant scripture verses (Psalms, Proverbs, Colossians, Romans) about God's provision, protection, and love, with a call to be still and depend on him. The film's title and ending are based on John 16. [ Read More ]

Just Wait Call To Worship | Patchdrury It’s hard for some people to walk into church for the first time. It’s hard for some people to walk in for the 100th time. This video will communicate your desire for people to enter without anxiety, with no fear of judgement, and wait to hear from the Lord. [ Read More ]

