Wright Brothers Succeeded Using Virtual Reality Testing
At the end of 1901, the Wright brothers were frustrated by the flight-tests of their 1900-1901 gliders. The aircraft were flown frequently up to 300 feet in a single glide. But neither aircraft performed as well as predicted using the design methods available to the brothers. But when ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In the Kingdom of Ice is journalist Hampton Sides' compelling account of the failed nineteenth-century polar expedition of the USS Jeannette, captained by Lieutenant George De Long. ...
[ Read More
]
I recently toured the Royal Observatory at Greenwich, England, famous as the location of the prime meridian. It is a remarkable location. I was able to take a picture of my children ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
The Bible is God’s word to us. Yet how often do we actually spend time reading it’s pages. Do we study it? Do we hunger for it? Do we hide it in our hearts? The God of the universe is speaking. The question is…are we listening?
[ Read More
]
Test your knowledge of the Biblical Christmas account with this countdown quiz.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments