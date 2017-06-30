Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Third Greatest Physicist of All-Time Believed God Is Creator

Third Greatest Physicist of All-Time Believed God Is Creator

A poll conducted by the BBC that surveyed the 100 most prominent physicists, James Clerk Maxwell was voted the third greatest physicist of all time, behind only Newton and Einstein. On the centenary of Maxwell's birthday, Einstein described Maxwell's work as the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science

Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science

Sarah Salviander is research scientist in the field of astrophysics. A lifelong atheist, Sarah became a theist as an undergraduate physics student, when she came to believe that the ...

[ Read More ]
Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

In a popular interview posted on YouTube, scientist Leonard Mlodinow, who co-authored The Grand Design with Stephen Hawking, declared, "Science shows that God is not necessary to explain ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Proof Of God's Existence | Lucas Kitchen | Preaching Today Media

Proof Of God's Existence | Lucas Kitchen

Debates rage over the existence of God. This video looks at the most powerful evidence that God, not only created the universe, but cares about his creation. Be encouraged by this powerful take on the irrefutable proof. [ Read More ]
Practical Reasons Intelligent People Believe In Jesus | Lucas Kitchen | Preaching Today Media

Practical Reasons Intelligent People Believe In Jesus | Lucas Kitchen

Is believing in Jesus something that an intelligent person can do? This video delves into a handful of practical reasons why many of the world’s most intelligent people through history have believed in Jesus. This video reminds us all that believers are in good company. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.