Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Homeless Man Thanks Pastor for 'Looking at Me'

Homeless Man Thanks Pastor for 'Looking at Me'

The following story was shared by Ed Salmon, a pastor from South Carolina, who passed away in 2016:

Just yesterday, I went out for lunch. When I got to Forest Park, there's usually a homeless man or two standing there, and there was this terribly disheveled ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

'Street Pastors' Serve Others on London's Streets

'Street Pastors' Serve Others on London's Streets

Every night a group of Christians in London don blue jackets and baseball caps and roam the streets. They call themselves the "street pastors." As they walk the streets in middle of ...

[ Read More ]

Crying Out for "Those Nobody Wants"

The Tuesday night prayer meeting at Brooklyn Tabernacle felt like skydiving into a tornado, exhausting and exhilarating all at once. I'd read about the meeting in Pastor Jim Cymbala's ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Easter Story | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

The Easter Story | twelve:thirty media

The story of Easter is the basis for the Christian’s unending hope. Since Jesus overcame the grave, He gave us all we need to experience new life as well. Easter is a time of celebration because Jesus has risen! A compelling visual mini-movie based on the Easter story. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or creative element in your Easter worship services. [ Read More ]
Risen, Matthew 27:33-37 | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

Risen, Matthew 27:33-37 | twelve:thirty media

The story of Easter is the basis for the Christian’s unending hope. Since Jesus overcame the grave, He gave us all we need to experience new life as well. Easter is a time of celebration because Jesus has risen! This mini-movie is based on Matthew 27:33-37. A compelling visual mini-movie based on the Easter story. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or creative element in your Easter worship services. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.