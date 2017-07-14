Sermon Illustrations
Actor John Hamm: 'It's Not Weak to Say, I Need Help.'
Actor Joe Hamm (star of the show Mad Men) did a stint in rehab for an alcohol addiction. Hamm recently (2017) confessed in an interview, "I'm certainly damaged—there's no denying it. When your mom dies when you're nine, and your dad dies when you're ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments