'Talk To Me' Says NY City Couple, and People Do

Dr. Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology and the scientific adviser for Pixar's film Inside Out, claims that human touch is the "the foundations of human relationships." He explains, ...

Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...

How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance.