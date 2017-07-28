'Talk To Me' Says NY City Couple, and People Do
For months, Liz Berry and Bill Wetzel have been going out in the streets, seven days a week, 12 or 13 hours a day, in any kind of weather, with a handmade sign that says, "Talk to me." Nearly every person who approaches them asks the same question in one form or another. Are you taking ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Dr. Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology and the scientific adviser for Pixar's film Inside Out, claims that human touch is the "the foundations of human relationships." He explains, ...
[ Read More
]
Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance.
[ Read More
]
A powerful and inspiring Baptism promo/teaser to set the tone for your Baptism Service! A great tool for proclaiming Baptism as the public acceptance of Christ's gift of Salvation.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments