Poll Asks: 'Can Religion Solve Today's Problems?'

Related Sermon Illustrations

Guitarist Makes 'Frankenstein' from Broken Guitars John Entwistle, former bass guitarist with the rock band The Who, once made a guitar composed from the parts of five broken guitars. He called it "Frankenstein." One day ... [ Read More ]

The Story of St. Patrick's Cathedral Renovation Some projects are worth some extra time and attention. Take, for instance, the recent renovation of the famous St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Here's how a report in New ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Dads Are A Work Of Art | Hyper Pixels Media What does it take to be a great dad? Our Father's Day video answers that question by pointing out each special part of one of the most influential people in our lives. [ Read More ]

Happy Mother's Day | Hyper Pixels Media What makes a great mother? Our Mother's Day video answers that question by pointing out each wonderful part of the amazing woman we call "Mom." [ Read More ]

More videos