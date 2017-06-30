Unlikeliest Baseball Player Hits Record with Help from Teammates

For more than a century of Major League Baseball, only 16 men have homered four times in one game. The last was Josh Hamilton, five years ago. Most of the members of this elite group were brawny, true power hitters. Twelve of the 16 hit at least 200 home runs in their careers. Nine of them hit 300 or more home runs.

Then along came Scooter Gennett—all 5-foot-10, 185 pounds and his 38 career home runs. On an ordinary Tuesday ...