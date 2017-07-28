80 Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Swimmers from Rip Current

Related Sermon Illustrations

Pine Needle HELP Leads Rescuers to Lost Man Mike Vilhauer just wanted to go fishing. Luck wasn't with him. After wandering a short distance from his route to look for crickets to use as bait, Vilhauer soon became lost. He was ... [ Read More ]

Homeless Man Hailed as Hero after Manchester Attack In the midst of the chaos and panic ensuring from the recent bombing at a concert in Manchester, England, an unlikely person is being lauded as a hero for his swift and selfless action. ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Christ In Crisis | Caleb Price Productions A young girl is fearing the worst when she gets a phone call that delivers devastating news. She wants to blame God, but in the moment of anger, Christ meets her right where she’s at, delivering the ultimate comfort that only comes from God the Father. [ Read More ]

World Hunger Crisis | Hyper Pixels Media More people around the world are dying of starvation than any other time in history. Please use this video to encourage GIVING to relieve world hunger during this time of unprecedented crisis. World Hunger Sunday is October 11th! [ Read More ]

More videos