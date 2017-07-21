Van Pulled Over for Mountain of Belongings Strapped to Top
Most anyone who has ever moved to a new home at one point or another knows the challenge of trying to pack the most items possible into a car, van, or moving truck. If space runs out on the inside of the vehicle, one or two things can often be carefully ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In his book Rust: The Longest War, Jonathan Waldman takes us chapter by chapter into the world of oxidation and the problem of rust. He tells the story of how America almost lost the ...
[ Read More
]
The ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz are among the most iconic movie costume pieces of all time. But today, nearly 80 years after the film was made, they're looking a little worse ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
It can be a bit jarring when you look at the difference between what the world believes and what Christ taught. This video compares what the crowd says and what the Cross says. Music by the Robbie Seay Band.
[ Read More
]
What is sin? Are there certain sins that are greater than others? How often do you sin?
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments