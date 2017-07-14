Biker Chooses to Be Buried in His Harley-Davidson Sidecar
For some motorcycle owners, biking is simply a hobby. For others, it's more than a hobby; it's a way of life. For one Pennsylvania man, however, biking has been both a way of life and a way of death. Arthur Werner Sr., of Steel City, PA, passed away recently after a hard-fought battle ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
The ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz are among the most iconic movie costume pieces of all time. But today, nearly 80 years after the film was made, they're looking a little worse ...
[ Read More
]
Nancy Walker of Newport Beach, California, was invited to attend the burial of a goldfish owned by her 5 year old neighbor, Jimmy Yeargan. Since Jimmy was not yet able to write at ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
God loved us so much, He sent His Son to die our death and carry our burden. Sin was defeated by grace, darkness was overcome by light and death was destroyed by life eternal.
[ Read More
]
What if I told you death was not the end? When your heart stops, eternity starts. Your very last breath is just the beginning. What if I told you death loses? All of this is true because Jesus is alive!
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments