Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Man Receives $100 Million Utility Bill

Man Receives $100 Million Utility Bill

Utility bills can cause unwelcome surprises from time to time, but "unwelcome" might be a less sufficient description for one man than "impossible." Kieran Healy of Raleigh, North Carolina received notification of his upcoming water bill recently, which ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Psychology can't Meet Our Need for Forgiveness

Psychology can't Meet Our Need for Forgiveness

Author and teacher Rebecca Pippert had the opportunity to audit some graduate-level courses at Harvard University, one of which was "Systems of Counseling." At one point the professor ...

[ Read More ]

"Hope Raises No Dust"

Someone dear to me once gave me a little cross adorned with roses. It bears the inscription, "Hope raises no dust." I looked at that phrase and tried my best to penetrate its mystery. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media

The work of Jesus on the cross is something we should never forget. His suffering, His body and His blood were given for us. We were bought with a price, redeemed by love and set free from our sins. [ Read More ]
Hallelujah, What A Savior Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Worship Films | Preaching Today Media

Hallelujah, What A Savior Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Worship Films

Each song comes with demo and split-track versions (both with and without on-screen lyrics). [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.