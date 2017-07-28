Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Man Trapped Inside ATM Cries for Help to Customers

Man Trapped Inside ATM Cries for Help to Customers

A visitor to a Bank of America in Corpus Christi experienced a rather rough afternoon recently.

He was a contractor, there to install a lock on the bank's service room ATM. While he was inside the ATM, the door closed behind him—and then wouldn't open. And he'd left his phone in the truck.

According to NPR's ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Homeless Man Hailed as Hero after Manchester Attack

Homeless Man Hailed as Hero after Manchester Attack

In the midst of the chaos and panic ensuring from the recent bombing at a concert in Manchester, England, an unlikely person is being lauded as a hero for his swift and selfless action. ...

[ Read More ]
Volunteer Learns to Serve Without Expectations

Volunteer Learns to Serve Without Expectations

Writing in Real Simple magazine, author Karen Weese observes how it's easy to volunteer when the people we help are grateful. It's not so easy when recipients of our help don't say ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

A Tribute To Mothers | Church Fuel | Preaching Today Media

A Tribute To Mothers | Church Fuel

Mothers do so much for their families. If you think about it, their sacrifice, dedication, and love reflects Jesus’ call to christians in Matthew 25 to care for “the least of these”. [ Read More ]
Love Is | The Work of the People | Preaching Today Media

Love Is | The Work of the People

What is love? What does it mean to give up your life for another? This film is a snapshot of a family who exhibits Christ like love in a way rarely seen or appreciated. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.