Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

sermon illustration

Two Aging Actresses Discuss Death

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Two Aging Actresses Discuss Death

Two aging actresses and longtime friends, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, bantered about death in a recent magazine interview. Tomlin (born in 1939) recalled a time when she was four-years-old, visiting her grandmother in rural Kentucky. A little girl had died and they laid the body out in the house. "Everyone was oohing and aahing over her," said Tomlin. "Death didn't make sense to me then, and it doesn't make any more sense now."

Jane Fonda (Born 1937) had a very different reaction. "I feel the opposite," she said. "The past few years, I've made a real point of cozying up to death and making it a friend. That's what I always do with things that frighten me. … Death is inevitable, so why not make peace with it? I'm not scared of it at all."

Possible Preaching Angles: From a biblical viewpoint, neither actress has the whole story—although Tomlin may be closer to the truth. Death is an enemy. It's not our friend. But Christ has conquered this enemy.

David Hochman, "What I Know Now," AARP (June/July 2015); submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:


Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Larry King Tries to Beat the Despair of Death

Larry King Tries to Beat the Despair of Death

A lengthy interview with TV personality Larry King claimed that the now 81-year-old (as of 2015) King is "fixated on dying." The New York Times interviewer wrote:

Shawn King, his seventh ...
[ read more ]
Christopher Hitchens Considers Christ's Resurrection

Christopher Hitchens Considers Christ's Resurrection

The publicist for the late author and debater Christopher Hitchens asked Christian author Larry Taunton to arrange a series of debates between Hitchens, an outspoken atheist, and Christian ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine

In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell. [ read more ]
The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios

If you were told that you had to jump out of a plane and were handed a parachute, would you take the parachute? [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.