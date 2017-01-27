Carrie Fisher on the Fear of Dying
In an interview with Rolling Stone, actress Carrie Fisher was asked, "Do you fear death?"
"No," replied Fisher. "I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don't like. And I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying, and ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In an on-line article for Leadership journal, John Ortberg discusses how adverse situations are necessary for our spiritual growth. He writes:
Psychologist Jonathon Haidt had a hypothetical ...
[ read more
]
In light of the economic crisis, SnagAJob.com asked 691 out-of-work adults (18 and older) the following question: Has your layoff been a blessing in disguise? The majority of those ...
[ read more
]
more sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ read more
]
A Gripping, Emotional Story of Grace Through Adversity. Perfect opener for your next sermon on Grace, Faith, Humility, Persecution, or Greater Love. [ read more
]
more videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments