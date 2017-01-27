Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Carrie Fisher on the Fear of Dying

Carrie Fisher on the Fear of Dying

In an interview with Rolling Stone, actress Carrie Fisher was asked, "Do you fear death?" "No," replied Fisher. "I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don't like. And I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying, and ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Necessity of Adversity

In an on-line article for Leadership journal, John Ortberg discusses how adverse situations are necessary for our spiritual growth. He writes:

Psychologist Jonathon Haidt had a hypothetical ...
[ read more ]

Majority of Laid-off Americans View Situation as a Blessing

In light of the economic crisis, SnagAJob.com asked 691 out-of-work adults (18 and older) the following question: Has your layoff been a blessing in disguise? The majority of those ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine

In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ read more ]
Abounding Grace | Sermon Gear | Preaching Today Media

Abounding Grace | Sermon Gear

A Gripping, Emotional Story of Grace Through Adversity. Perfect opener for your next sermon on Grace, Faith, Humility, Persecution, or Greater Love. [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.