Embracing Jesus in the Battle with Cancer

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender' At the age of 35 Christian psychologist and researcher Dr. Jamie Aten was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his pelvis. Aten said: For the first six months, whenever ... [ read more ]

Cancer Patient Finds No Comfort in Statistics Where do you put your hope and trust when you get a bad report from the doctor? How do you get some control of the situation? Author Phyllis Ten Elshof says that, when battling the ... [ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Dear Pop Culture | Ashley King Dear Pop Culture is a contemporary message for today's pop culture in Spoken Word styling. "Your lyrics are like cancer in need of radiation."... [ Dear Pop Culture is a contemporary message for today's pop culture in Spoken Word styling. "Your lyrics are like cancer in need of radiation."... [ read more

New Year's Journey | Church Fuel Throughout your journey this new year it is important to remember that no matter where the road takes you, God will be with you. [ Throughout your journey this new year it is important to remember that no matter where the road takes you, God will be with you. [ read more

more videos ...