The Character of George Washington vs. Benedict Arnold

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researchers Observe 'The Power Trap' In an article for The Wall Street Journal, researcher Jonah Lehrer noted that most of us are nicer as we're climbing the social ladder. But once we get closer to the top, we start ... [ read more ]

Financial Leaders Have Lost Their Moral Compass An online survey conducted by New York law firm Labaton Sucharow of 250 financial professionals revealed the following: 52 percent felt it likely their competitors had engaged in unethical or illegal activity to gain a market edge. [ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

When Is Enough | Building Worship How much is too much? Sometimes we are so driven to be better and to do better that it changes who we are. When is enough? What are your priorities? This video is fun and light, but has a good message about making sure we are focused on the right things. [ How much is too much? Sometimes we are so driven to be better and to do better that it changes who we are. When is enough? What are your priorities? This video is fun and light, but has a good message about making sure we are focused on the right things. [ read more

Me Linebacker | Transfer the Power The Linebacker is a team player baby! It is game time and he is no mood for selfish ambition, he is fed up with narcissism and ready to take a stand. BOOYA…the Me Linebacker is a man with a plan. [ The Linebacker is a team player baby! It is game time and he is no mood for selfish ambition, he is fed up with narcissism and ready to take a stand. BOOYA…the Me Linebacker is a man with a plan. [ read more

more videos ...