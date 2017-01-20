Millennials Prefer 'Commitment Phobia'

Elizabeth Landau, a 32-year-old single person, wrote in a Scientific American article that a lot of people her age (Millennials) are what she calls "commitment phobes." Publicly, Ms. Landau supports her friends' marriages, "But, privately," she writes, "I feel left behind in what Vanity Fair described as a 'dating apocalypse.' Of course, plenty of single men and ...