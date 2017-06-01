Musician Sting Hopes for A Peaceful Death
International musician Sting has won 16 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records. But in a recent interview for Rolling Stone, the 64-year-old admits that he spends a lot of time thinking about death. He often stares at a 1962 photo of his boyhood street in Newcastle, England. It's all dust—his parents, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
A lengthy interview with TV personality Larry King claimed that the now 81-year-old (as of 2015) King is "fixated on dying." The New York Times interviewer wrote:
Shawn King, his seventh ...
[ read more
]
The publicist for the late author and debater Christopher Hitchens asked Christian author Larry Taunton to arrange a series of debates between Hitchens, an outspoken atheist, and Christian ...
[ read more
]
more sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell. [ read more
]
If you were told that you had to jump out of a plane and were handed a parachute, would you take the parachute? [ read more
]
more videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments