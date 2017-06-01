Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Musician Sting Hopes for A Peaceful Death

Musician Sting Hopes for A Peaceful Death

International musician Sting has won 16 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records. But in a recent interview for Rolling Stone, the 64-year-old admits that he spends a lot of time thinking about death. He often stares at a 1962 photo of his boyhood street in Newcastle, England. It's all dust—his parents, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Larry King Tries to Beat the Despair of Death

Larry King Tries to Beat the Despair of Death

A lengthy interview with TV personality Larry King claimed that the now 81-year-old (as of 2015) King is "fixated on dying." The New York Times interviewer wrote:

Shawn King, his seventh ...
[ read more ]
Christopher Hitchens Considers Christ's Resurrection

Christopher Hitchens Considers Christ's Resurrection

The publicist for the late author and debater Christopher Hitchens asked Christian author Larry Taunton to arrange a series of debates between Hitchens, an outspoken atheist, and Christian ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine

In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell. [ read more ]
The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios

If you were told that you had to jump out of a plane and were handed a parachute, would you take the parachute? [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.