Scientists Discover God's Handiwork in a Lab

Related Sermon Illustrations

Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science Sarah Salviander is research scientist in the field of astrophysics. A lifelong atheist, Sarah became a theist as an undergraduate physics student, when she came to believe that the ... [ read more ]

Atheist Astronomer Suggests 'Intelligent Design' One of the most astonishing discoveries astrophysicists have made in recent decades is that if gravity were just 0.000000000001 (one-trillionth of one) percent stronger, our universe ... [ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Proof Of God's Existence | Lucas Kitchen Debates rage over the existence of God. This video looks at the most powerful evidence that God, not only created the universe, but cares about his creation. Be encouraged by this powerful take on the irrefutable proof. [ Debates rage over the existence of God. This video looks at the most powerful evidence that God, not only created the universe, but cares about his creation. Be encouraged by this powerful take on the irrefutable proof. [ read more

Horus And Jesus | Lucas Kitchen Confusion about the life and actions of Jesus is growing louder every day. Many online debates have convinced thousands that the story of Jesus is plagiarized from Egyptian mythology. This video deconstructs the basic claims that Jesus is a copy of the story of Horus. [ Confusion about the life and actions of Jesus is growing louder every day. Many online debates have convinced thousands that the story of Jesus is plagiarized from Egyptian mythology. This video deconstructs the basic claims that Jesus is a copy of the story of Horus. [ read more

more videos ...