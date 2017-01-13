Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Why Tim Keller's Friend Wore His Seatbelt

Why Tim Keller's Friend Wore His Seatbelt

Some years ago, I had a relative who never would wear a seat belt. Every time I talked to him, he would get in the car, but wouldn't wear his seat belt. We all nagged him to no avail. Then one day he got in the car and put his seat belt on right away. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"13 Going on 30": Learning from Our Mistakes

In 13 Going on 30 Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) is a 13-year-old who gets the opportunity to experience what life would be like at age 30.

It happens at Jenna's birthday party. Among ...

[ read more ]
How C.S. Lewis Critiqued and Improved Tolkien's Work

How C.S. Lewis Critiqued and Improved Tolkien's Work

In June of 1938, J.R.R. Tolkien (The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings author) wrote a letter to his editor Stanley Unwin explaining why he was behind schedule finishing the final draft ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.