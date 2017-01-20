Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Don't Miss the Most Beautiful Part of God's Creation—People

Don't Miss the Most Beautiful Part of God's Creation—People

Pastor and author Eugene Peterson notes that it's easy for us to look at the grandeur and beauty of the mountains or to bask in the warmth of the spring sun and recognize the beauty of creation. Yet, sometimes we ignore the people right in front of us. Peterson writes,

Several years ago one of my students who ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Professor Changes His Mind on the Value of Human Life

University professor Dr. Chris Gabbard used to believe that some human beings should be allowed or even encouraged to die. In his own words, Gabbard "grew up prizing intellectual aptitude ...

[ read more ]

Chuck Colson Explores the Basis for Our Good Deeds

In his article titled "The Problem of Goodness," Chuck Colson notes that at particular times (like the Christmas season) good deeds seem to flourish. For instance, Colson writes, "The ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

By Design | Worship Films | Preaching Today Media

By Design | Worship Films

A powerful look at the complexity and beauty of the human body and the world around us begs the question: &quot;Could it have happened by chance?&quot; [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.