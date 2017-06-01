Most Nations Are Still at War
God made the world for peace and yet we've turned peace into war (Isaiah 2:4). The Institute for Economics and Peace, an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank, published for the 10 time its Global Peace Index 2016. Here are some of the reports findings.
- Only 10 nations in the world are currently not at war.
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Pedro Reyes, an artist from Mexico City, transforms weapons discarded by the Mexican army for his project called "Disarm." So far he has transformed 6,700 guns that were ...
[ read more
]
The 20th century was the bloodiest in human history. In Humanity: A Moral History of the 20th Century, Jonathan Glover estimates that 86,000,000 people died in wars fought from 1900 ...
[ read more
]
more sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
Resolving any conflict is a hard thing to do well, especially within your own family. Ultimately though, pursuing conflict resolution is an opportunity to glorify God, serve others, and create Christ-like transformation in our own lives. [ read more
]
Every have one of those mornings where you feel like you’re running on “empty?” No? Well, it’s a bit like this. Use as a way to set up conflict for a message on living a fuller life in Christ. [ read more
]
more videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments