Most Nations Are Still at War

Related Sermon Illustrations

Artist Transforms Weapons of War Pedro Reyes, an artist from Mexico City, transforms weapons discarded by the Mexican army for his project called "Disarm." So far he has transformed 6,700 guns that were ... [ read more ]

The Bloodiest Century The 20th century was the bloodiest in human history. In Humanity: A Moral History of the 20th Century, Jonathan Glover estimates that 86,000,000 people died in wars fought from 1900 ... [ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Leave A Legacy - Thanksgiving | Igniter Media Resolving any conflict is a hard thing to do well, especially within your own family. Ultimately though, pursuing conflict resolution is an opportunity to glorify God, serve others, and create Christ-like transformation in our own lives. [ Resolving any conflict is a hard thing to do well, especially within your own family. Ultimately though, pursuing conflict resolution is an opportunity to glorify God, serve others, and create Christ-like transformation in our own lives. [ read more

Empty Sucks | CrossWinds Church Every have one of those mornings where you feel like you’re running on “empty?” No? Well, it’s a bit like this. Use as a way to set up conflict for a message on living a fuller life in Christ. [ Every have one of those mornings where you feel like you’re running on “empty?” No? Well, it’s a bit like this. Use as a way to set up conflict for a message on living a fuller life in Christ. [ read more

more videos ...