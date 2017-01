At Gun Point, New York Child Refuses to Part with Chicken Nugget

Related Sermon Illustrations

Ancient Mapmakers Marked 'Here Be Dragons' Medieval cartographers (mapmakers) sketched hic sunt dragones (translated "there be dragons") on the edges of their maps. Those three words were used by the medieval cartographer of ... [ read more ]

Chinese Prisoner Finds True Freedom Thousands of Chinese Christians were killed during the Boxer Rebellion—a nationwide effort to snuff out any foreign influences in China that were political, cultural, economic, ... [ read more ]

Deidox James | Deidox How do you recover from the guilt and shame of your past? Meet James, a man whose 20 years of heroin addiction destroyed everything he had, giving up his family and possessions for the street. Today, James has entered a new reality. "We have to be in relationships. We have to answer the hard questions," says James. "That's how we grow." Watch as James enters a Christ-centered recovery community, and through surrendering he discovers the true source of forgiveness and restoration.

Change The Story | Motion Worship This outreach-focused sermon illustration mini-movie depicts a wide variety of people struggling alone with difficult situations, with motion tracked text telling their stories. In the second half, their lives are transformed by someone who reached out to them. This powerful piece tackles themes of mentorship, small groups, recovery, addiction, and evangelism.

