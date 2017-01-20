Celebrities Are Expressing More Interest in Faith

Celebrities (at least a few anyway) are getting religion. That's according to a post by Amy E. McGuire on the Acculturated blog titled "Celebrities Are Coming Out of the Closet about Faith." McGuire points to Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a former atheist who recently said that he now believes that "religion is very important. He didn't elaborate, ...