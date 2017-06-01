Mr. Heimlich Puts His Maneuver Into Practice
It's called the Heimlich maneuver—saving a choking victim with a bear hug and abdominal thrusts to eject a throat obstruction. Since its inception in 1974 it has become a national safety icon, taught in schools, portrayed in movies, displayed on restaurant posters and endorsed by medical authorities. It is also ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
It's a well-known fact that mobile phones continue to store more and more of our personal information. What people might not realize, however, is how much information is stored not ...
[ read more
]
James "Deacon" White played at the very dawn of professional baseball. In fact, on May 4, 1871, James White had the very first hit, in the first game, of the first professional baseball ...
[ read more
]
more sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
Are Christians able to use their outward appearance to resonate with similar people that aren’t believers? Bold: it’s easier said than done. [ read more
]
Jesus said to the Pharisees in Matthew 23 that they were too concerned with the outward appearance. He compared them to a cup, saying that first they needed to clean the inside of the cup before worrying about what the outside looked like. This video demonstrates that in today's world we often worry about how the outside of the 'Cup' looks without even considering the inside. [ read more
]
more videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments