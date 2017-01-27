Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

'Little Free Pantry' Movement Is Spreading Across the Country

'Little Free Pantry' Movement Is Spreading Across the Country

You may have encountered the "little free library" phenomenon that has popped up in neighborhoods all over the country: a cabinet-like box filled with books that's set out in a front yard, with a sign urging passerby to check out a book (or to donate their own). Now, a similar movement is taking place—except instead of little libraries adorning front ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Soccer Coach Finds a Way to Help the Homeless

For almost 10 years, Adam Bruckner, [assistant coach for the Philadelphia Kixx indoor soccer team], has made it his personal mission to help the homeless. Actually, "help" would be ...

[ read more ]

Church Gives Away Half-Million Dollars in Economic Crisis

Like many churches in 2009, Cross Timbers Community Church (Argyle, Texas) has seen an offering slump because of the economic crisis. Though this has forced the church into some painful ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.