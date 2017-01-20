Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

The Two-Year-Old Litterbug in Washington D.C.

The Two-Year-Old Litterbug in Washington D.C.

Two-year-old Harper Westover lives in Washington, D.C.—her parents "insist she's just the tidiest, most polite, and well-behaved toddler in the nation's capital."

In August 2016, however, those "tidiest" and "well-behaved" descriptors were brought into question as a "Notice of Violation" appeared in the Westovers' mail, fining ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"The Exorcism of Emily Rose": Guilty but Free

Based upon a true story, The Exorcism of Emily Rose tells the story of Father Moore (played by Tom Wilkinson), a priest on trial for the murder of a young girl named Emily Rose (Jennifer ...

[ read more ]
Prop Illustration for Good Friday Service

Prop Illustration for Good Friday Service

Texts: Assorted texts from the Passion accounts of the Gospels and Isaiah 52:13–53:12

Principle: The weight of the sins we have committed and the sins committed against us have ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media

The work of Jesus on the cross is something we should never forget. His suffering, His body and His blood were given for us. We were bought with a price, redeemed by love and set free from our sins. [ read more ]
The Blood | OneWay Arts | Preaching Today Media

The Blood | OneWay Arts

It remits our sins and gives life to those who consume it. Is is the means by which Jesus becomes our atonement through faith. It redeems us and brings peace and reconciliation to God. [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.