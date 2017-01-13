Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Oregon Woman's Car 'Accidentally' Stolen

Oregon Woman's Car 'Accidentally' Stolen

If you've never heard of an "accidental car theft," then perhaps a rather strange news story from Portland, Oregon, hasn't reached you just yet.

In late October, Erin Hatzi reported to police that her red Subaru Impreza had been stolen out of her driveway—according to her surveillance footage, "a ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Missionary Finds Freedom from His Past

In his book When Charity Destroys Dignity, Glenn Schwartz describes how he confronted unresolved inner conflicts. During his time as a missionary in Zambia, Glenn had struggled with ...

[ read more ]

Paying Others to Apologize

"It's much easier for a Westerner to say 'sorry' than compared with a Chinese," claims Zhou Xiaozheng, a sociology professor at People's University in China. "As a society, China lacks ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

I'm Sorry Dad | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

I'm Sorry Dad | Journey Box Media

I&apos;m Sorry, Dad is a comical, yet heartfelt, apology and expression of gratitude that&apos;s perfect for Father’s Day. [ read more ]
I'm Sorry Mom | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

I'm Sorry Mom | Journey Box Media

There&apos;s nothing like becoming a parent to give you perspective and appreciation for all of your mom&apos;s sacrifices through the years. &quot;I&apos;m Sorry, Mom&quot; is a comical, yet heartfelt, apology and expression of gratitude that&apos;s perfect for Mother&apos;s Day. [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.