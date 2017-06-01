Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

28 Olympic Medals Later, Michael Phelps Retires

28 Olympic Medals Later, Michael Phelps Retires

Even if your knowledge of sports is slight, you've probably heard of swimming legend Michael Phelps. After dominating the pool over the course of four Olympics and procuring 28 medals, Phelps is now officially retiring from the sport, but not before posing for a ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

Ricardo Lockette rose up the ranks of pro football and eventually helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. But on November 1, 2015, the wide receiver and special teams ...

[ read more ]
Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead

Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead

If you own stock in Amazon, you get a letter from founder Jeff Bezos each year, reminding you of Amazon's commitment to think long-term. In his 2015 letter to shareowners, Bezos opens: ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media

The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.