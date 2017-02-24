Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

sermon illustration

Murdered Florida Priest Appeals For Killer From Beyond The Grave

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Murdered Florida Priest Appeals For Killer From Beyond The Grave

A Florida priest murdered in 2016 has appealed from beyond the grave for his alleged killer to be shown mercy, reports the BBC. In a letter written 22 years before his murder, Reverend Rene Robert requested that whoever took his life be spared execution "no matter how heinous their crime or how much I may have suffered."

The body of 71-year-old Fr. Robert, of St Augustine, Florida, was found riddled with bullets in Georgia in April 2016. Authorities say he was killed days earlier by a man, Steven Murray, whom he had been trying to help for months. Mr. Murray, a repeat offender, had asked the priest for a lift in Jacksonville, Florida, before abducting and murdering him, authorities said. At the time of the trial, the prosecutor was pushing for the death penalty.

But in 1995, the priest had signed a "Declaration of Life" document, which was witnessed and notarized by a lawyer. Fr. Robert wrote, "I request that the person found guilty of homicide for my killing not be subject to or put in jeopardy of the death penalty under any circumstances."

Fr. Robert devoted his life to helping society's most troubled people, including convicts and the mentally afflicted, say friends. "He was well aware for the potential violence that might involve his ministry, but he cared for those people nonetheless," said Archbishop Wilton Gregory. During a court appearance, Mr. Murray appealed for forgiveness by noting Fr. Robert's own words: "If anybody loves Father Rene, they'll forgive me because he was a man of God, and forgiveness is forgiveness."

Possible Preaching Angles: Easter; Cross of Christ; Forgiveness; Love for enemies; Irrespective of our view toward capital punishment we can see a definite parallel to the words of Jesus on the cross. Among his last words was a prayer for forgiveness for his murderers, the very ones he was trying to help.

Staff writers, "Slain Florida Priest Begs Mercy From Beyond Grave For Accused," BBC.com (1-31-17); submitted by David Finch, Elk Grove, California

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:


Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

God's Unexpected Easter Embrace

Many years ago, my wife and I were having a marital "moral discourse," and I was becoming increasingly agitated. In my fury, I yelled at her and aimed my fist at a section of the dining ...

[ Read More ]

"Hope Raises No Dust"

Someone dear to me once gave me a little cross adorned with roses. It bears the inscription, "Hope raises no dust." I looked at that phrase and tried my best to penetrate its mystery. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media

The work of Jesus on the cross is something we should never forget. His suffering, His body and His blood were given for us. We were bought with a price, redeemed by love and set free from our sins. [ Read More ]
The Blood | OneWay Arts | Preaching Today Media

The Blood | OneWay Arts

It remits our sins and gives life to those who consume it. Is is the means by which Jesus becomes our atonement through faith. It redeems us and brings peace and reconciliation to God. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.