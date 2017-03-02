The Painful Beauty of Creativity
The musician, poet, songwriter Leonard Cohen used the following image for the creative process of writing (for teachers, artists, preachers, etc.):
[The creative process is] like a bear stumbling into a beehive or a honey cache: I'm stumbling right into ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
The newest addition to the grand list of Coolest Things Ever was first unveiled in New York City in 2013: the Lego X-Wing, the largest Lego model ever built. The model of the classic ...
[ Read More
]
The highly regarded HBO miniseries Band of Brothers follows a company of U.S. paratroopers through the preparation and experience of invading Europe on D-Day. Based on real life interviews ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
This video offers a creative look at one of the most distinct features of the Christian faith, it’s ability to be verified. No other religion in the world enjoys such a testable nature. The artistic style will draw your audience in, while they learn a set of very important truths.
[ Read More
]
A modern day exploration of the Parable of the Talents.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments