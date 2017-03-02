Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

The Painful Beauty of Creativity

The Painful Beauty of Creativity

The musician, poet, songwriter Leonard Cohen used the following image for the creative process of writing (for teachers, artists, preachers, etc.):

[The creative process is] like a bear stumbling into a beehive or a honey cache: I'm stumbling right into ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Largest Lego Model Took Vision and Teamwork

Largest Lego Model Took Vision and Teamwork

The newest addition to the grand list of Coolest Things Ever was first unveiled in New York City in 2013: the Lego X-Wing, the largest Lego model ever built. The model of the classic ...

[ Read More ]

"Band of Brothers": Caring Until It Hurts

The highly regarded HBO miniseries Band of Brothers follows a company of U.S. paratroopers through the preparation and experience of invading Europe on D-Day. Based on real life interviews ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

A Testable Faith | Lucas Kitchen | Preaching Today Media

A Testable Faith | Lucas Kitchen

This video offers a creative look at one of the most distinct features of the Christian faith, it’s ability to be verified. No other religion in the world enjoys such a testable nature. The artistic style will draw your audience in, while they learn a set of very important truths. [ Read More ]
The Parable Of The Talents | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Talents | Stewart Redwine

A modern day exploration of the Parable of the Talents. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.