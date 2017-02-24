Mr. Rogers Thanks All Who Loved Him Into Being

Related Sermon Illustrations

Famous Sportscaster Adopts High-Needs Child Ernie Johnson Jr. is at the top of his game as a sportscaster for Turner Sports and CBS Sports—the lead TV voice for Major League Baseball (TBS), the host of Inside the NBA (TNT), ... [ Read More ]

Family Brings Happiness What makes someone between the ages of 13 and 24 happy is not what you might think, according to an extensive survey conducted by the Associated Press and MTV. The results showed that ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Deidox The Ivey Family | Deidox How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance. [ Read More ]

Rise: The Power Of Baptism | Sermon Gear A powerful and inspiring Baptism promo/teaser to set the tone for your Baptism Service! A great tool for proclaiming Baptism as the public acceptance of Christ's gift of Salvation. [ Read More ]

More videos ...