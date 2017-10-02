Friends Show Unflinching Love To Severely Burned Man
B.J. Miller was a sophomore at Princeton when, one Monday night in November 1990, he and two friends slipped out for drinks and then decided to climb a commuter train parked at the adjacent rail station, for fun. When Miller got to the top, electrical current arced out of a piece of equipment into ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Jean Vanier, a Christian leader who founded L'Arche communities around the world for persons with severe disabilities, tells a story about a 76-year-old woman named Francoise, ...
[ Read More
]
Ernie Johnson Jr. is at the top of his game as a sportscaster for Turner Sports and CBS Sports—the lead TV voice for Major League Baseball (TBS), the host of Inside the NBA (TNT), ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance.
[ Read More
]
A powerful and inspiring Baptism promo/teaser to set the tone for your Baptism Service! A great tool for proclaiming Baptism as the public acceptance of Christ's gift of Salvation.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments