Film 'Fences': Son Doubts His Father's Love

In the movie Fences (originally a play written by August Wilson), Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson, a 53-year-old man who works for the sanitation department. When Troy's teenaged son Cory asks him "[Dad] how come you ain't ever liked me?" the following conversation ensues:

Troy: Liked you? Who the [heck] say I got to like you? What law is there say I got to like you? Don't ...