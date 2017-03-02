What Real Romance Looks Like in Marriage

Related Sermon Illustrations

Dangers of Cohabitation In a 2007 edition of the New Oxford Review, Dr. A. Patrick Schneider II, who holds boards in family and geriatric medicine and runs a private practice in Lexington, Kentucky, did a ... [ Read More ]

"Fireproof": Being Christ-like to Our Spouses Fireproof is the story of Caleb and Kathryn Holt, a couple that is considering divorce after seven years of marriage. In one last attempt to salvage their marriage, Caleb's father ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

What Is Worth Your Worship | Nathan VonMinden This film is a challenging look at how worship is defined. Worship happens outside of Sunday as seen by what gets our time, affection, money and value. [ Read More ]

Mother's Day Memories | Soul Refinery Charm mothers this Mother's Day and let them know that they are appreciated with this sincere and touching video. [ Read More ]

More videos ...