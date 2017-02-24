Pre-Columbian Chinese Megaships Ruled The Seas, Then They Burned Them
Long before Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic, a Chinese admiral named Zheng He launched the greatest armada the world had ever seen: more than 300 ships with nearly 28,000 men. The largest of his vessels could have fit Columbus' ship, the Santa Maria, inside of it—plus three more Santa Marias. China's emperor had ordered the construction of these megaships, which boasted nine masts, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
One of the greatest Christian leaders of the last century was John R. W. Stott, rector of All Souls Langham Place in London and a peerless preacher, Bible teacher, evangelist, author, ...
[ Read More
]
For many of us, running a marathon would be (or has been) a huge accomplishment. Twenty-six miles? That's impressive.
But then there's Ben Smith of Portishead, Britain. The thirty-four-year-old ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
How much is too much? Sometimes we are so driven to be better and to do better that it changes who we are. When is enough? What are your priorities? This video is fun and light, but has a good message about making sure we are focused on the right things.
[ Read More
]
The Linebacker is a team player baby! It is game time and he is no mood for selfish ambition, he is fed up with narcissism and ready to take a stand. BOOYA…the Me Linebacker is a man with a plan.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments