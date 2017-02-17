Fishermen Risk Lives To Rescue Whale
In December 2016, Legacy, a small fishing boat cruising near Bodega Bay, California ran into a whale entangled by crab pots. The three fisherman on Legacy didn't have time to call for help. One of Legacy's crewmen, Valentine Parnell, described how they noticed the whale "absolutely trapped," with its blowhole ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Robert Morin, a cataloguer at the University of New Hampshire's library, "lived a simple, frugal life," complete with TV dinners and a car that was more than 20 years ...
[ Read More
]
A crime-fighting cowboy? Sounds like a movie, doesn't it? The small Oregon town of Eagle Point recently learned that such a person does actually exist.
Robert Borba, 28 years old, "is ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
Love always shows itself through a willingness to sacrifice for the beloved.
[ Read More
]
Ever hear people say there's no way ALL THOSE animals could fit onto Noah’s Ark? Well, sit back and take a look at this: it might help answer all their questions (and maybe even some of yours.)
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments