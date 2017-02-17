Fishermen Risk Lives To Rescue Whale

Robert Morin, a cataloguer at the University of New Hampshire's library, "lived a simple, frugal life," complete with TV dinners and a car that was more than 20 years ...

A crime-fighting cowboy? Sounds like a movie, doesn't it? The small Oregon town of Eagle Point recently learned that such a person does actually exist.

More Sermon illustrations ...

Ever hear people say there's no way ALL THOSE animals could fit onto Noah’s Ark? Well, sit back and take a look at this: it might help answer all their questions (and maybe even some of yours.)