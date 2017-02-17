Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Fishermen Risk Lives To Rescue Whale

Fishermen Risk Lives To Rescue Whale

In December 2016, Legacy, a small fishing boat cruising near Bodega Bay, California ran into a whale entangled by crab pots. The three fisherman on Legacy didn't have time to call for help. One of Legacy's crewmen, Valentine Parnell, described how they noticed the whale "absolutely trapped," with its blowhole ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Librarian Leaves Millions of Dollars to University

Librarian Leaves Millions of Dollars to University

Robert Morin, a cataloguer at the University of New Hampshire's library, "lived a simple, frugal life," complete with TV dinners and a car that was more than 20 years ...

[ Read More ]
Modern-Day Cowboy Corrals Thief

Modern-Day Cowboy Corrals Thief

A crime-fighting cowboy? Sounds like a movie, doesn't it? The small Oregon town of Eagle Point recently learned that such a person does actually exist.

Robert Borba, 28 years old, "is ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Good Shepherd | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Good Shepherd | Stewart Redwine

Love always shows itself through a willingness to sacrifice for the beloved. [ Read More ]
Debunked 6: Ark | Reasons for Hope | Preaching Today Media

Debunked 6: Ark | Reasons for Hope

Ever hear people say there&apos;s no way ALL THOSE animals could fit onto Noah’s Ark? Well, sit back and take a look at this: it might help answer all their questions (and maybe even some of yours.) [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.