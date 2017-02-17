Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Study Shows that Sleep Actually Shrinks Our Brains

Study Shows that Sleep Actually Shrinks Our Brains

Proper sleep habits have long been understood as essential to physical and mental health, but the exact reasons why have still remained a matter of scientific intrigue. Recently, however, a research team released findings that shine some more light on the natural processes our bodies undergo during sleep. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Americans Keeping the Sabbath less Often

Americans Keeping the Sabbath less Often

A new national survey found that Americans don't pay as much attention to the Sabbath as we used to. The new survey depicts the modern Sabbath as a day focused on relaxation and errand-running ...

[ Read More ]
Famous Government Leader on Life's Busyness

Famous Government Leader on Life's Busyness

"We can keep ourselves so busy, fill our lives with so many diversions, stuff our heads with so much knowledge, involve ourselves with so many people, and cover so much ground that ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.