Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Cab Driver Praises Hero John Elway Before Realizing He's Driving Him

Cab Driver Praises Hero John Elway Before Realizing He's Driving Him

We've all been asked the question: "If you had the chance to talk to your hero, who would it be and what would you say?" Washington, D.C. cab driver Sam Snow didn't have much of a chance to prepare for a conversation with his hero, though, because it took him ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"The Preacher's Wife": Recognizing God's Help

In the romantic comedy The Preacher's Wife, Reverend Henry Biggs doubts his ability to make a difference in a declining community. The Christmas season promises little hope as he fails ...

[ Read More ]

Priest Serving Lepers Becomes a Leper

Father Damien was a priest who became famous for his willingness to serve lepers. He moved to Kalawao—a village on the island of Molokai, in Hawaii, that had been quarantined ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Advent: Joy | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

Advent: Joy | Skit Guys Studios

A preview of Advent Joy - one of five videos in the Skit Guys Advent Collection. The videos are not available for individual sale, but as a collection only for the Advent season. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt; As we prepare our hearts and souls for the arrival of the Christ child, we focus on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, peace, and Christ. These thought-provoking and beautiful videos will fit into your Advent services as sermon introductions or to provide a time of reflection during worship. [ Read More ]
Advent: Hope | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

Advent: Hope | Skit Guys Studios

A preview of Advent Hope - one of five videos in the Skit Guys Advent Collection. The videos are not available for individual sale, but as a collection only for the Advent season. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt; As we prepare our hearts and souls for the arrival of the Christ child, we focus on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, peace, and Christ. These thought-provoking and beautiful videos will fit into your Advent services as sermon introductions or to provide a time of reflection during worship. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.