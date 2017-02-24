Company Develops a 'Mood Radio' to Reflect Your Moods
Imagine this: You come home after a long, tiring day. You walk up to a machine on your wall that looks something like a clock, with a display of a cartoon-like face in the center. A few moments later, a catchy, peppy song starts playing—and you start to feel a little better.
This scenario could someday become reality, thanks to an ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...
[ Read More
]
The film 127 Hours tells the true story of then 27-year-old Aron Ralston. In 2003, while hiking in Blue John Canyon in Utah, Ralston was trapped by a chockstone that pinned his right ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
When Mary was visited by the angel she found herself in God’s favor and overcome with so many emotions. As she is called to provide, see how Mary responds to the words of the angel—words that changed everything.
[ Read More
]
This video talks about how we will be forgiven of things, by God or by others, but we will drag emotions and feelings with us. This baggage causes us to feel a weight that shouldn't be there, and God doesn't intend to be there.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments